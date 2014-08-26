MINSK Multi-lateral talks in the Belarussian capital that included the presidents of Russia and Ukraine were cordial and positive, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.

Ashton, who took part in the talks, said that she had set out the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine, the effective management of the Russia-Ukraine border, the delivery of aid to Ukraine in full compliance with international law, and a political process to resolve Ukraine's internal differences.

"It was cordial but positive. There was a sense in which the onus was on everyone to see if they could do their best to try to resolve this," Ashton told reporters.

