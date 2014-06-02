MOSCOW The Russian Foreign ministry said on Monday a reported air strike on a government building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk that left at least two people dead was a crime by Kiev against its people.

"The authorities in Kiev have committed another crime against their own people," a statement on the ministry's website said. "Everything that has taken place (there) indicates the downright unwillingness of the Kiev authorities to move towards seeking ways for national accord in the country."

Separatists controlling Luhansk said the explosions were the result of an air strike by the Ukrainian military, which the Kiev side denied.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Andrew Roche)