MINSK French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that there was still an enormous amount of work to be done on the ceasefire process for eastern Ukraine but added that talks had not broken down altogether.

Ayrault was speaking after four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine's Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed separatist rebels.

"All the elements of the Minsk accords must be put in place. There is an enormous amount of work still to be done. Even if the dialogue is difficult, it is not broken," Ayrault said.

