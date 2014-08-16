EDGARTOWN Mass. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden agreed in a call with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday that Russia's military activities in eastern Ukraine were inconsistent with its stated desire to improve the humanitarian situation there, the White House said.

"The two leaders agreed that Russia's sending military columns across the border into Ukraine and its continued provision of advanced weapons to the separatists was inconsistent with any desire to improve the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine," the White House said in a statement about the call between Biden and Poroshenko.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis and called on Russia to enter into good faith negotiations."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)