BRUSSELS U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States and Europe needed to stand together over Ukraine and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of calling for peace while rolling his troops through Ukrainian countryside.

"This is a moment where the United States and Europe must stand together, stand firm. Russia cannot be allowed to redraw the map of Europe because that's exactly what they are doing," Biden said as he arrived for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk.

"So we have to stand, we the United States and Europe as a whole, has to stand with Ukraine at this moment. Ukraine needs our financial assistance and support as it pursues reforms. Even in the face of this military onslaught they are attempting to push forward with the reforms," Biden said.

He made no mention of possible U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine to fight separatists in the east of the country, which some European leaders fear would merely escalate the conflict.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)