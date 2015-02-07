MUNICH U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Washington wanted a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine but added that Kiev had a right to defend itself against Russia and that the United States would provide it with the means to do so.

"The president and I agree we must spare no effort to save lives and resolve the conflict peacefully. As Chancellor Merkel said today, it's worth the attempt," Biden told a security conference in Munich.

But he added: "Too many times President Putin has promised peace and delivered tanks, troops and weapons. So we will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance, not to encourage war but to allow Ukraine to defend itself."

"Let me be clear we do not believe there is a military solution in Ukraine. But let me be equally clear, we do not believe Russia has the right to do what they're doing. We believe we should attempt an honorable peace. We also believe the Ukrainian people have a right to defend themselves," Biden said.

