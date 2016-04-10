WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who announced his intention to resign on Sunday, about the importance of continuing the economic reforms and moves toward energy independence that Kiev has undertaken, the White House said.

"The leaders agreed these changes must be irreversible and that continued progress is critical to securing a prosperous future for the people Ukraine," the White House said in a statement. "The leaders also agreed on the importance of assembling a new Cabinet committed to implementing needed reforms, in particular those recommended by the International Monetary Fund and European Union."

