WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday to discuss violent protests in Ukraine that have killed 75 people, the White House said.

"They discussed steps the United States, Poland, and the European Union are taking to support an end to the violence and a political solution that is in the best interests of the Ukrainian people," the White House said in a statement.

