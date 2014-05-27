KIEV The Ukrainian government accused Russia of sending "terrorists" across its border on Tuesday after border guards clashed with armed men in the east of the country overnight.

The foreign ministry in Kiev said it was protesting over Moscow's failure to take action against a concentration of up to 40 truckloads of armed men. The border guard service said it believed some of these had succeeding in crossing the frontier near Astakhovo, in Luhansk region, about 150 km from Donetsk.

"There are grounds to believe that Russian terrorists are being sent onto Ukrainian territory, organized and financed under the direct control of the Kremlin and Russian special forces," Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

