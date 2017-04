WASHINGTON U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said on Sunday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was increasingly unhappy with the economic sanctions and other costs of the Ukrainian conflict.

"I don't believe he's happy with the situation," Brennan said on "Fox News Sunday." "I think there are signs that the discomfort that is associated with this is becoming more uncomfortable," he said.

