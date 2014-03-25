LONDON Britain is reviewing an agreement it made with Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom on nuclear cooperation, in reaction to the crisis in Ukraine, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said.

Britain last November opened the doors to Russia to build nuclear power plants in the country by signing an agreement with Rosatom to help the company prepare potentially to enter the UK market.

But the DECC said it had put the agreement under consideration as tension between the East and West mount after Russian forces seized Ukraine's Crimea region.

"No decisions have been made on how this work will be taken forward, which is under consideration in the light of recent developments in Ukraine," a DECC spokesperson said by email.

Rosatom said on Tuesday it had no comment.

