DONETSK, Ukraine Ukrainian police said on Tuesday that pro-Russian separatists had voluntarily surrendered the police headquarters in the city of Kramatorsk which was taken by armed militants on Saturday.

"They left of their own accord," Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for the Donetsk region police, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Lina Kushch; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)