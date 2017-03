British Prime Minister David Cameron attends the opening session of the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Gallup/Pool

THE HAGUE The G8 group of industrialised nations will not meet in Russia this year, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday, as Western leaders prepare to discuss their response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"We should be clear there's not going to be a G8 summit this year in Russia. That's absolutely clear," Cameron told reporters on a visit to a nuclear security summit in The Hague.

(Reporting by William James)