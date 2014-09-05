NEWPORT Wales British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the agreement of a ceasefire in Ukraine but said on Friday that EU sanctions would go ahead until a proper peace plan was in place.

Ukrainian government representatives and pro-Russian rebels agreed to declare a ceasefire on Friday at talks in Minsk, the first such breakthrough in the five-month conflict.

"The ceasefire is good news. I think we need to look carefully about whether it is a ceasefire or whether it also includes a commitment ... to make real progress on a proper peace plan," Cameron told reporters at the end of a two-day NATO summit, adding that a partition of Ukraine would not be accepted as part of that plan.

He added: "We should be clear that the sanctions ... will go ahead, they will be put in place but of course if a ceasefire and a proper peace plan is put in place, then of course it will be right to look and see how those sanctions could be removed if proper milestones are reached."

Asked whether Britain and others, who met on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the Islamic State threat, would join the United States in air strikes, Cameron said: "We're not at that stage yet."

