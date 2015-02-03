A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Firefighters work amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus, to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces offers local residents to join people who are boarding a bus and fleeing from military conflict in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KIEV Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions in the past 24 hours, Kiev military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian military say fighting has been particularly intense around the town of Debaltseve, a major rail and road junction northeast of the city of Donetsk, which government troops are still holding.

"Fighting is going on between the terrorists and military forces in the area of Debaltseve and nearby populated areas. The (separatist) fighters are unsuccessfully trying to surround units of the Ukrainian armed forces," Lysenko said at a briefing.

"Despite constant shelling and attacks, Debaltseve remains under the control of Ukrainian forces," he said.

Talks on Saturday between Ukraine, Russia and rebel officials in Belarus had raised hopes of a new ceasefire to stem the violence, but they broke up without progress. Fighting resumed soon after.

More than 5,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and government forces, of which Ukrainian media estimate more than 1,500 are Ukrainian soldiers.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)