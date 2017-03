KIEV Three Ukrainian servicemen were killed and one was wounded in separatist eastern territories over the past 24 hours despite a three-month-old ceasefire deal, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

He said the casualties occurred near rebel-held Donetsk and in the town of Shchastye near the city of Luhansk, which is also controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

