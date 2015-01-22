MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced as a "grave provocation" an attack in rebel-held Donetsk on Thursday in which civilians were killed, blaming it on Ukrainian troops.

"We regard this incident as a crime against humanity, blunt provocation aimed at undermining efforts to seek a peaceful solution of the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

At least eight civilians were killed in Donetsk when a shell or mortar hit a public transport stop, regional officials and witnesses said. Kiev said it was the work of separatists and that their patron Russia bore responsibility.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)