MARIUPOL Ukraine Ukrainian forces battling pro-Russian separatists near the port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine have not received any ceasefire orders, a Ukrainian officer told Reuters on Friday, despite the start of peace talks in Minsk.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he would order a ceasefire if the talks in Minsk between envoys from Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and Europe's OSCE security watchdog started.

"Our operations are continuing as scheduled until further orders," the officer in Mariupol said.

A Reuters journalist saw a number of Ukrainian armored personnel carriers moving forward towards rebel positions east of Mariupol, a strategic port city halfway between the Russian border and the Russian-annexed region of Crimea.

