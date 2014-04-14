BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that a political resolution was the only way to end the Ukraine crisis, as Moscow and Kiev edged closer to a military confrontation.

Wang made the comments during a meeting in Beijing with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said that both China and Germany had an interest in ensuring that the Crimea issue does not set a precedent.

Over the weekend, armed separatists took control of a city in eastern Ukraine and Kiev prepared troops to tackle what it called an "act of aggression by Russia".

The West accuses Russia of destabilizing the region as a pretext to potentially sending in troops to protect the local Russian-speaking population, as it did in its annexation of Crimea.

