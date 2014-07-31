A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist looks back next to a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine, on the way to the site in eastern Ukraine where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, outside Donetsk, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

KIEV/DONETSK Ukraine Ukraine said on Thursday it had suspended offensive operations in its military campaign in east Ukraine to help international experts reach the downed Malaysian airliner's crash site but separatists were continuing to attack its positions.

Kiev said on the Facebook website of what it calls its "anti-terrorist operation" (ATO) against pro-Russian rebels in the east that it was heeding calls by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to stop fighting near the plane crash site.

"On July 31, troops involved in the active ATO phase are not conducting military operations apart from protecting their own positions from attack," it said. "But mercenary fighters of the Russian terrorists are not respecting any international agreements and requests."

The rebels have accused Kiev of blocking access to the Malaysian MH17 flight crash site by fighting in the area.

"Ukraine continued to violate the ceasefire in the MH17 crash area, not allowing OSCE observers and experts from the Netherlands and Australia to enter the area," said Sergei Kavtaradze, an aide to top rebel leader Aleksander Borodai.

"We hope Ukrainians will adhere to the decisions of the U.N., allow observers and experts to reach the crash site and facilitate security of the place," he said.

(Reporting by Timothy Heritage in Kiev and Aleksandar Vasovic in Donetsk; Editing by Toby Chopra)