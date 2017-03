KIEV The Ukrainian military said on Friday that a call by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 'humanitarian corridor' to be set up to allow Ukrainian troops to withdraw showed that the separatists were under the direct control of the Kremlin.

Putin's call, the Kiev military said in a statement, testified to only one thing - "these people (the separatists) are led and controlled directly from the Kremlin."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)