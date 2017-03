Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point ''Donetsk'' in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW The first trucks in a Russian humanitarian convoy have reached the city of Luhansk in east Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing pro-Russian rebels who control the city.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said earlier in the day that the entry of the Russian aid convoy into Ukraine represented a violation of international law and called on Moscow to return the situation to an internationally legal footing.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)