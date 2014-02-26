Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich arrives to sign an EU-mediated peace deal with opposition leaders, aiming to end a violent standoff that has left dozens dead and opening the way for a early presidential election this year, at the presidential headquarters in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV Ukraine will urgently contact international organizations with an official request to help trace bank accounts and assets controlled by ousted President Yanukovich and his allies, the acting prosecutor general said on Wednesday.

Accusing Yanukovich and his aides of stealing "not millions but billions" of dollars, Oleh Makhnytsky told Reuters in an interview that all major commercial deals concluded during his time in power would be reviewed.

"We will check everything: all the schemes of the ex-regime ... We are doing these checks because all the activity of the former regime was built on total corruption," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Grey; Writing by Richard Balmforth)