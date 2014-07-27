AMSTERDAM The Netherlands, Australia and Malaysia have ruled out sending an international armed mission to secure the site in eastern Ukraine where Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 crashed, the Dutch prime minister said on Sunday.

"We concluded there was a real risk that an international mission would immediately be involved in the conflict in Ukraine," he said, adding that it was "not realistic" to attain military dominance over heavily armed separatists in an area so near the Russian border.

Forensic experts were prevented by heavy fighting on Sunday from getting access to the crash site to recover the remains of the airliner's 298 passengers - most of them Dutch and Australian - that have not yet been returned to the Netherlands for identification.

