SKALICA, Slovakia The Czech Republic and Slovakia are skeptical about imposing broad-based sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine because it could damage economic growth in Europe, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.

Sobotka said after meeting his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that any decision on further sanctions should be taken at the level of European heads of state and government and the Czechs would speak against "broad-based" sanctions.

"The Czech government holds a skeptical position on the introduction of 'broad-based' sanctions because it would also hurt economic growth in Europe," he said, adding the Slovak government held a similar view. He said both countries supported demands that Russia pulls its troops from the Ukrainian border and did not interfere in preparations for Ukraine's presidential election.

