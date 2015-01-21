Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Gilles Bauche (R) from IMF meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland The International Monetary Fund will support a bigger, longer-term funding plan for Ukraine than its current program in return for agreed structural economic and fiscal reforms, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who made the request, Lagarde told reporters: "I will submit it to the board which will convene as soon as possible. I will propose to support it."

She declined to give figures but said the new plan would reflect Ukraine's commitment to implementing structural reforms.

She met Poroshenko on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is curtailing his stay to rush home to Kiev because of deteriorating violence in the rebel east of the country.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Paul Taylor)