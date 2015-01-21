Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko is seen as he makes his address to the nation in Kiev, in this January 13, 2015 handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mykola Lazarenko/Handout via Reuters

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is cutting short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland because of the escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine and will return home on Wednesday, his spokesman, Svyatoslav Tseholko, said.

"Due to the complication of the situation, the President decided to shorten his visit to Switzerland and ... return to Ukraine on (Wednesday)," he said in a Facebook post.

Poroshenko made his decision after hearing a report from his top military commander on fighting west of the city of Luhansk which Kiev says involves government forces and Russian regular troops.

