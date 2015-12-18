KIEV The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Friday it was still committed to negotiating a good faith restructuring agreement with Russia on a $3 billion Eurobond, as the government imposed a moratorium on its repayment next week.

"Ukraine remains committed ... to negotiating in good faith a consensual restructuring of the December 2015 Eurobonds," it said in a statement.

It said it expected the International Monetary Fund to continue lending to Ukraine despite the government's decision to suspend repayment of the bond.

