KIEV Ukraine intends to consult with all holders of its sovereign debt including Russia, the government press service quoted Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko as saying on Friday, referring to proposed talks seen by many as a call to restructure.

Ukraine has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east and has asked for an extension in foreign aid to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

Yaresko had said on Wednesday the government would seek talks with creditors to "improve debt sustainability". Analysts interpreted this as a call for creditors to write down some of Ukraine's debt with the country expected to get a bigger and longer-term financing facility from the IMF.

It was not then clear with which of its bondholders the finance ministry planned to negotiate, but on Friday Yaresko said the decision affected all.

"We do not pick out one creditor or another," the government quoted her as saying on Friday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Russia holds a $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond, up for repayment this year, and having debt talks will further complicate relations between the two countries now at loggerheads over the pro-Russian separatist uprising.

The Kremlin has already warned that it may ask for early repayment of the debt, whose terms it accuses Kiev of violating.

Yaresko, who did not say when negotiations would take place or what new terms it would seek to discuss with bondholders, said Ukraine was up to date with payments.

"At the moment we are making current payments every day. I am convinced that international assistance will be allocated in the required quantities," she said.

On Wednesday the IMF said it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan for Ukraine than its current $17 billion program, but did not give exact figures.

"What's important today is for the sum to be significant ... to restore the faith of our internal and external investors," Yaresko said.

Ukraine's foreign currency reserves stand at $7.5 billion, while its debt obligations this year total around $10 billion.

