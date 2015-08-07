Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON Ukraine's biggest group of creditors and Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko's team will meet next Wednesday in San Francisco to continue talks on restructuring the country's debt, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Talks to restructure $23 billion of Ukraine's external public debt have dragged on for more than four months.

The Finance Ministry sent a fresh offer to a creditor group on Tuesday, but a source told Reuters that creditors saw the debt proposal as unacceptable. Kiev has described next week as the absolute deadline for an agreement

