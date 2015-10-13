Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 7th annual VTB Capital ''Russia Calling!'' Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MOSCOW The International Monetary Fund should lend Ukraine $3 billion to pay off its debt to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

If Ukraine fails to pay off a $3 billion Eurobond in December Russia will consider this a default, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier on Tuesday.

