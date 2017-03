KIEV Ukraine's defense ministry said it had information that unknown "radical forces" were planning to try to disarm its military units in Crimea early Saturday morning and warned against such action.

"In the case of such unknown actions, the Ukrainian armed forces will act in accordance with the laws of Ukraine and the regulations of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement on its Website.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Chris Reese)