Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said he expected the European Union to agree to expand sanctions against Russia over Ukraine on Monday.

"I believe so," he told reporters when asked whether EU foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels on Monday, would agree to expand the sanctions list.

Diplomats have told Reuters some 14 people and two Crimea-based companies could be targeted with sanctions at the meeting.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Justyna Pawlak)