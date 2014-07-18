FRANKFURT The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) urged airlines on Friday to avoid flying over eastern Ukraine following the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in the region.

EASA said in a statement its safety notice affected the Simferopol and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

"The Agency draws the aviation community's attention to the possible existence of serious risks to the safety of international civil flights and the consequent airspace restrictions implemented," it said.

The move comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an order on Thursday night prohibiting American aircraft from flying over eastern Ukraine.

