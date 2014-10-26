KIEV President Petro Poroshenko's political bloc was on course to win a parliamentary election in Ukraine on Sunday and two other pro-Europe parties also performed strongly, an exit poll showed.

The exit poll put the pro-Western leader's bloc on 23 percent of votes cast on party lists, his prime minister's People's Front on 21.3 percent and a like-minded party, Selfhelp, on 13.2 percent.

This should be enough to give Poroshenko a strong mandate to pursue a plan to end a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and carry out democratic reforms, although a party formed by allies of ousted Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich also surprisingly was on course to enter parliament.

