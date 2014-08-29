BRUSSELS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso condemned "significant incursions" by Russian forces into Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the EU said.

"In a very frank exchange of views, the president of the Commission expressed his deep concern with the current events and the situation on the ground in Ukraine," the Commission said in a statement.

Barroso told Putin he firmly condemned "the evidence of significant incursions into and operations on Ukrainian soil by Russian military units". The European Commission reiterated in the statement that "further detribalization of Ukraine and the region will carry high costs."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee)