KIEV Ukraine's president has asked the European Union to consider allowing Kiev to delay a planned reduction in customs duty on EU exports coming into Ukraine under the terms of a new trade pact, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Friday.

Petro Poroshenko made his request during talks with the head of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, days before Ukraine and the EU are expected to ratify an "association agreement" that includes moving towards a free trade zone between the ex-Soviet republic and the 28-nation bloc.

"I asked President Barroso for help on possibly delaying the reduction in new customs tariffs for incoming European products to Ukrainian markets," Interfax quoted Poroshenko as saying.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones)