KIEV Ukraine and the European Union may later this month sign the political part of an association agreement on deepening ties, the country's acting foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

"Our view is that if the political will and preparation is there, the date of March 21 is possible," Andriy Deshchytsia told Interfax Ukraine news agency, noting that a summit meeting of EU leaders was planned for that day. Ousted President Viktor Yanukovich backed away from a similar pact in November, triggering weeks of protests that led to his removal.

Deshchytsia also said that Ukraine could submit complaints about Russian actions in Crimea, which is controlled by Russian forces, to international courts.

(Reporting By Ron Popeski, Editing by Timothy Heritage)