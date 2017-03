BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers asked officials on Monday to present proposals for putting more Ukrainian separatists on the bloc's sanctions list by the end of this month, diplomats said.

The move is intended to show the EU's rejection of elections organized by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Nov. 2. But the ministers, at a meeting in Brussels, took no action to step up economic sanctions on Russia.

