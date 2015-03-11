BRUSSELS The European Union called on Russia on Wednesday to conduct a transparent investigation into the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and end what it called a climate of hatred toward dissenters.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told the European Parliament Russians deserved "no less than a democratic and open Russia" with diverse media.

"We all know that the conflict in Ukraine has intensified the public discourse against the too famous fifth column," Mogherini said, in a debate about Nemtsov and Russian democracy.

"Russian authorities have not only the duty to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the murder of Boris, they also have to put an end to the climate of suspicion, hatred and intolerance for diversity of opinion," she continued.

President Vladimir Putin has condemned the killing of Nemtsov and said he would bring the perpetrators to justice. Police have arrested five ethnic Chechen suspects, some of whom a rights activist said on Wednesday, had probably been tortured.

Nemtsov was the most prominent of a string of Kremlin critics to be killed during Putin's 15-year rule. The shooting outside the Kremlin has shocked supporters, who say the investigation is a test of the rule of law in Russia.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Ralph Boulton)