BRUSSELS The European Union formally adopted a package of new sanctions against Russia on Monday, but said their entry into force would be delayed to leave time to assess whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.

"The entry into force (of the new sanctions) through the publication in the Official Journal will take place in the next few days. This will leave time for an assessment of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the peace plan," EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a statement.

"Depending on the situation on the ground, the EU stands ready to review the agreed sanctions in whole or in part," he said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Andrew Roche)