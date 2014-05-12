BRUSSELS Following are names and details of 13 people and two companies that became the latest targets of European Union sanctions on Monday, as part of the EU's efforts to pressure Russia over Ukraine.

INDIVIDUALS

Vyacheslav Volodin

First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia. Responsible for overseeing the political integration of the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea into the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Shamanov

Commander of the Russian Airborne Troops (the paratroopers). In his senior position holds responsibility for the deployment of Russian airborne forces in Crimea.

Vladimir Pligin

Chair of the Duma Constitutional Law Committee. Responsible for facilitating the adoption of legislation on the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation.

Pyotr Yarosh

Acting head of the Federal Migration Service office for Crimea. Responsible for the systematic and expedited issuance of Russian passports for the residents of Crimea.

Oleg Kozyura

Acting Head of the Federal Migration Service office for Sevastopol. Responsible for the systematic and expedited issuance of Russian passports for the residents of Crimea.

Vyacheslav Ponomaryov

Self-declared mayor of Slaviansk. Ponomarev called on Vladimir Putin to send in Russian troops to protect the city and later asked him to supply weapons. The EU accuses Ponomarev's men of involvement in kidnappings.

Igor Bezler

One of the leaders of self-proclaimed militia of Horlivka.

Igor Kakidzyanov

One of the leaders of armed forces of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic".

Oleg Tsaryov

Member of the Ukrainian parliament. Publicly called for the creation of the Federal Republic of Novorossia, composed of southeastern Ukrainian regions.

Roman Lyagin

Head of the "Donetsk People's Republic" Central Electoral Commission. Actively organized the May 11 referendum.

Alexander Malykhin

Head of the "Lugansk People's Republic" Central Electoral Commission. Actively organized the May 11 referendum.

Natalia Poklonskaya

Prosecutor of Crimea.

Igor Shevchenko

Acting Prosecutor of Sevastopol.

COMPANIES

PJSC Chernomorneftegaz

Performs exploration and development of oil and gas deposits in the area of the Black and Azov Seas.

Feodosia

An oil supply company in Crimea.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)