BARCELONA French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday he was concerned by ceasefire violations and insufficient political progress in Ukraine.

Speaking in Barcelona before talks on Ukraine with his German, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Berlin, Fabius said: "We are, with (German Foreign Minister) Frank-Walter Steinmeier, concerned about what's happening."

"We are concerned both because there have been a certain number of violations of the ceasefire and also because, politically, things are not advancing sufficiently."

"We are going to remind our colleagues, both Russian and Ukrainian, that the Minsk process must be respected and must be respected before the end of the year," he told reporters.

