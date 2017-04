PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has canceled a meeting with his British counterpart in London scheduled for Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Fabius and Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were due to meet their British counterparts for a mini-summit to discuss bilateral ties between the two allies.

Fabius said he would update British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond on the Ukraine talks later in the day.

