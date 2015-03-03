PARIS France said Western powers agreed on Tuesday that a "strong reaction" would be necessary from the international community if a ceasefire in Ukraine agreed last month was violated.

The statement from the office of President Francois Hollande came after leaders of France, Britain, the United States, Germany and Italy, as well as the head of the European Council, discussed the Ukraine crisis in a video conference.

"They have agreed that a strong reaction from the international community would be necessary in case of a major breach of the process put in place in Minsk," said the statement about the deal signed on Feb 12.

(This story corrects second paragraph to indicate group included head of European Council, not European Commission)

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage. Editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Ralph Boulton.)