HAJE U PRIBRAMI Czech Republic The Czech Republic has not seen any sign that natural gas flows from Russia to Europe might be halted by the conflict in Ukraine, but a repeat of the last cut-off in 2009 could not be ruled out, Czech Industry Minster Jan Mladek said on Tuesday.

Czech gas providers, like others in Europe, have been busy filling reserves over the summer on worries that fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russia separatists might interrupt supplies, creating a situation similar to 2006 and 2009.

"We have to take care of how much we have ready for winter because the situation in Ukraine is dramatic," Mladek said on a visit to an RWE Gas Storage site some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Prague.

"The scenario that 2009 will be repeated is not entirely ruled out."

Mladek, in a separate statement released just ahead of the visit, said the country had "no signals" that there might be an interruption of natural gas supplies from Russia. He later told reporters he did not think it was likely there would be a halt.

Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and natural gas. Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom meets around a third of Europe's gas demand, and it sends almost half of these supplies via Ukraine.

The Czech Republic receives Russian gas via Ukraine and Germany. Russia has dismissed as groundless Ukraine's claim that Moscow plans to block gas transit to Europe.

The Czechs have carried out stress tests on what would happen if gas supplies via Ukraine were stopped, and Mladek said the country would be fine for a half-year period.

"...Nothing would happen. There would be no limits for Czech households or Czech firms," he said. "We would be able to guarantee gas supplies from our own storage... (from) alternative sources, like pipelines Nord Stream and Gazelle."

Mladek said he was happy that RWE Gas Storage, whose facilities account for 92 percent of Czech storage capacity, has filled reserves to full capacity of 2.7 billion cubic meters.

In total, the Czech Republic has 3.2 bcm in storage, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

RWE said the Czech Republic has enough stored gas to meet 40 percent of annual consumption.

