BRUSSELS Expert-level talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission made progress toward resolving differences over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine but no date has yet been set for a high-level meeting, the Commission said on Friday.

The three parties are seeking a lasting deal to stave off supply disruptions as Russia and Ukraine haggle over the terms of a long-term gas contract between Gazprom and Kiev.

"There was a trilateral technical meeting in Brussels yesterday afternoon where all the parties met at the civil servant level to discuss the remaining open issues which include the pricing of gas, as well as the amounts of gas and financial support to Ukraine," Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told the Commission's daily news briefing.

"There was progress made," she said.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic had also spoken separately this week to the Russians and Ukrainians about the issue, she said.

"The experts will continue ... their work and hopefully we can sit down at political level very soon," she said. However she said no date had yet been fixed for the next meeting at political, or ministerial, level.

The Commission said last week that the next round of high-level gas security talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, originally scheduled for this week, had been postponed because the experts needed to do more

preparatory work. It said then that a ministerial meeting was still expected some time in April.

Moscow and Kiev have been at odds since Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region last year and energy ties have been soured by a pricing dispute.

Russia's Gazprom cut off gas to Ukraine in a row over unpaid bills and only restored supplies late last year after the European Commission brokered a deal that expired on March 31.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by David Evans)