PRAGUE Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday he had tasked officials to find the reason for a drop in supplies of Russian gas to Slovakia in recent days.

He said supplies to the central European country were down by 8-11 percent, in line with data from Slovak gas importer SPP.

"There are various explanations. On the one hand there is talk about technical solutions; some people can see politics in it," Fico told reporters.

"I have tasked concrete people to get a real answer to why there has been a reduction in the volume of transported gas."

Fico said the reductions did not cause any problems but a bigger cut would trigger emergency scenarios.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)