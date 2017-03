MOSCOW Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday that the safety of Russian gas supplies to Europe depends on Ukraine honoring a transit contract.

Gazprom also said it was fully satisfying gas demand of its "European partners" and that the board of the Kremlin-controlled company ordered its management to take measures to curb risks of disruption of gas transit to Europe during autumn and winter.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)