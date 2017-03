BRUSSELS The European Union confirmed plans on Friday for talks between Russia, Ukraine, the EU and the United States in Geneva on April 17.

"The European Union is fully engaged in the diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis in Ukraine and to find a political solution," the office of EU foreign policy representative Catherine Ashton said.

Ashton will take part in the talks.

